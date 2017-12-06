England's fifth day collapse has again turned the spotlight on England captain Joe Root's disastrous decision to send Australia in to bat on day one after winning the toss.

Root defended his controversial call during the post-match presentation, saying he expected more from hisbowling attack on day one with the pink ball.

"I don't regret it," Root told BT Sports.

"You want to give your bowlers the best chance — I fully expect those guys to take 10 wickets.

"There's a lot of things you can look back on and say you want to do different, but I don't think that's one of them."

Ashes commentators seem to disagree.

Terrific test match under the lights here in Adelaide. Pretty even these two teams but England just got it horribly wrong at the toss when they sent Aust in & they declared at 8/442. The next 3 innings of the match were 227,138 & 233 ! Aust now 2-0, England need Wood & a miracle — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 6, 2017

Root will curse his decision to bowl. He will also curse the repeated collapses. 5-0 is on. Make no mistake about it. #Ashes — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) December 6, 2017

Ashes to ashes

Dust to dust,

Root won the toss & bowled,

The series is bust. pic.twitter.com/ehxXUwYwLC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 6, 2017

Starc skittles the tail for famous Aussie win

Mitchell Starc claimed three wickets in 14 deliveries after taking the new ball to run through England's tail to deliver a famous Aussie win in the Second Test.

Starc knocked over Jonny Bairstow for 36 runs with a ball that snuck in between the keeper's bat and pad.

The wicket gave Starc a five-wicket haul, finishing with 5/88.

It left Jimmy Anderson stranded on zero and gave Australia a 120 run win.

Batsman Shaun Marsh was named man of the match for his first innings knock of 126 runs.