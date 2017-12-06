Hesson wary after tourists bounced back to beat England after heavy first test defeat.

The West Indies have form when it comes to fighting back from a disastrous first test, leaving the Black Caps feeling edgy.

Coach Mike Hesson and top-order batsman Henry Nicholls both warned the West Indies are a better team than that which capitulated by an innings and 67 runs at the Basin Reserve and they expect a bounce-back in the second test starting in Hamilton on Saturday.

The tourists were humiliated by an innings and 209 runs at Edgbaston in their most recent test series against England in August. A week later, they were celebrating a five-wicket victory in the second test at Leeds.

"They are a proud team and we saw how they bounced back after losing that first test against England — so we're fully prepared for that," Nicholls said.

He admitted the team would bring a different "dynamic" after losing skipper Jason Holder to a one-match ban for this team's slow over rate

in Wellington and hinted that leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo might come into the team.

Hesson was wary that the five key players who delivered that victory in Leeds were in the current Windies team: batsmen Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope, pace bowlers Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel, and spinner Roston Chase.

All are set to play at Seddon Park and Hesson believes they and others will step up from their efforts at Wellington.

"We've seen how well the West Indies have bounced back in previous series, so we certainly expect them to do that," he said.

"History suggests they are [a threat]. In England, they got dealt a pretty severe blow in the first test and then came back at Headingley and beat England.

"We're certainly expecting them to sustain pressure over a longer period of time."

New Zealand will be boosted by the return of Tim Southee, who missed the first test on parental leave.

Southee has thrived previously at Seddon Park and shapes as an obvious straight swap for Matt Henry, linking with long-time new ball partner Trent Boult.

Hesson says nothing will be taken for granted, reminding his players it took mental fortitude to get on top at the Basin Reserve, led by the

seven-wicket first day haul from Neil Wagner.

"I just think we sucked up West Indies pressure in those first couple of sessions. That was really important and it's an area that we have to do well again in Hamilton."

The players returned to training yesterday after enjoying a full day off.

