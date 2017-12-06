Aussie fast bowler Josh Hazlewood destroyed England cricket dreams and saved Australia's blushes yesterday with a clutch bowling performance in Adelaide that could secure the Ashes.

A nerve-wracking 36 hours for Australia was erased in an instant by the big-right armer, and England are now facing a chastening series defeat at 2-0 down heading into the third test in Perth after Australia romped to a 120-run win in the inaugural day-night Ashes test.

Day five started firmly in the balance; England needing 178 runs and Australia six wickets. But in the first over Hazlewood claimed Chris Woakes before removing dangerman Joe Root in the third over to effectively end England's chances.

Australia had no reviews left after burning them on night four, but umpire Aleem Dar gave them the rub of the green on the Woakes' dismissal. His edge behind was so faint, Dar took ages to put up his finger. DRS replays failed to show anything on hot spot but a shimmer on snicko sealed Woakes' fate.

It was exactly the start Aussie skipper Steve Smith would have dreamed of — not that the Australian captain, a noted insomniac, would have got a wink of sleep anyway.

The record of either Smith or Root was always going to be permanently marked by the result in Adelaide.

In the end, Smith escaped without damage over his decision not to enforce the follow-on, while Root will be linked with the controversial call to win the toss and bowl.

Since potentially jeopardising a 215-run innings lead to invite England back into the game, Smith have appeared to carry the weight of the world on his shoulders. But that pressure and stress was released the moment Root was on his way back to the pavilion for 67, having not added to his overnight score when he feathered an under-edge low to Tim Paine behind the stumps.

Root thumped the toe of his bat in anger, as Hazlewood celebrated like a man who had just clinched the Ashes — emotion etched all over his face as he high-fived the captain and embraced Nathan Lyon.

"I was a little bit worried, but always had faith in the team and belief," Smith said after the match. "I thought if we came out and bowled really well and got one or two wickets things can happen quickly. It happened really quickly."

Smith said he hadn't thought too much about not enforcing the follow-on. "Fortunately we were able to hang in there."