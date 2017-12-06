ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia has won the inaugural day-night Ashes test by 120 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series against England.

Scores:

Australia 442-8 decl. (Shaun Marsh 126 not out, Tim Paine 57, Usman Khawaja 53; Craig Overton 3-105, Stuart Broad 2-72) and 138 (Usman Khawaja 20, Mitchell Starc 20; Jimmy Anderson 5-43, Chris Woakes 4-36) def. England 227 (Craig Overton 41 not out, Alastair Cook 37; Nathan Lyon 4-60, Mitchell Starc 3-49) and 233 (Joe Root 67, Jonny Bairstow 36, Mark Stoneman 36; Mitchell Starc 5-88).