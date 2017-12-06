By James McKern for news.com.au

For the most part, everyone loves the Barmy Army.

The group of passionate England cricket fans sit in the stands all summer long, drinking and singing songs about their heroes and rivals.

And while their vast array of jingles and antics are a bit of fun, they've also shown a compassionate side this summer.

Advertisement

A touching tribute to the late Australian batsman Phil Hughes during the first test at the Gabba drew praise around the cricketing world while the travelling band have also raised around $8000 for the Professional Cricketer's Association Benevolent Fund since arriving in Adelaide.

Read more: Ashes sledging has gone too far - England coach

Read more: Lyon roars into action as England lose wickets

Unfortunately for all the good they have done, the bad continues to go hand-in-hand with the Barmy Army.

On the first day of the Ashes, the Army took aim at Australian vice-captain David Warner and his wife, Candice, over an incident at a Sydney hotel in 2008 - an incident involving All Blacks superstar Sonny Bill Williams.

Ausie tweaker Nathan Lyon is the Barmy Army's latest target. Photo / Photosport

And now we have the ugly.

The group have taken aim at Australia's outspoken off-spinner Nathan Lyon with a tasteless and unnecessary Twitter poll, which asked: "If you could play test cricket but had to be as ugly as Nathan Lyon in return, what would you choose?"

While the voting favoured the latter option in the poll, many fans were quick to defend the man known as the "GOAT" and took aim at the tourists for stooping so low.

personal insults on someone's looks from a big account. not good lads — Left Arm Phast (@zeetweets_) December 5, 2017

Pretty poor. Used to be much better than this. — Paul Sutcliffe Boardman (@Hubblesview) December 5, 2017

Come on, you're better than that. — Mike Hodgkiss (@msaihodgy) December 5, 2017

The tweet has since been removed.

Don't expect the Barmy Army to stop throwing barbs in the direction of the Aussies any time soon though, but it may not be the smartest idea to sledge the leading test wicket taker in 2017 when your team is chasing a monster second innings total just to level the series.