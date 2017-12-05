English allrounder Ben Stokes has shown some improved form with the bat for Canterbury, dismissed for 34 in their latest domestic one-day match in Auckland.

Stokes faced 41 balls and struck four boundaries against Auckland at Eden Park Outer Oval in a more encouraging knock than when he fell for two in his Canterbury debut on Sunday.

The 26-year-old came to the wicket on Wednesday with Canterbury teetering at 45-2 and started brightly, forging a 36-run third-wicket partnership with opener Michael Pollard.

He was trapped lbw when trying to sweep legspinner Tarun Nethula, glancing back at the umpire before quickly exiting.

Christchurch-born Stokes hasn't played for England since an incident in Bristol on September 25 which left a man with a fractured eye socket.