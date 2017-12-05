COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka on Tuesday named Thisara Perera captain of a 16-member squad to play three one-day internationals against India, with opening batsman Kusal Perera also coming back into the squad after a nearly six-month injury layoff.

The series will begin on Sunday in Dharamsala, India.

Perera replaces Upul Tharanga as captain.

All-rounder Asela Gunaratne who was out of the squad for four months after a thumb fracture, also returns to the squad.

Batsman Kusal Mendis, dropped for the ongoing three-match test series against India, has also been omitted from the one-day internationals squad

The squad:

Thisara Perera (captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera.