There can be a temptation to undervalue the work of Neil Wagner in the New Zealand test cause.

His man of the match-winning performance against the West Indies at the Basin Reserve this week should once again ram home the folly of that thinking and reinforce his importance. His nine for 141 was the sixth-best match analysis by a New Zealander at the Wellington ground.

That carries on some remarkable numbers for the bustling left armer. It's worth pointing out Wagner's International Cricket Council ranking among test bowlers is No9.

Regular colleagues Trent Boult and Tim Southee are 13th and 16th respectively. His latest, and best, overall test figures should give him another bump too.

His modus operandi makes him a unique bowler in test cricket. His ability to find a shortish length and constantly make life awkward for batsmen, while staying inside the laws of bowling, are a credit to his fitness and skill.

He has his critics, who would rather see the ball pitched up further to enable swing and seam movement, but there can be no doubting the spirit and will he brings to his work.

Wagner is the sort of bowler, if things aren't going right, who will have his captain turn his way to shake up the opposition and make something happen.

"He's obviously got a heck of a lot of heart and stamina in terms of being able to sustain that barrage of short-pitched bowling," New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said yesterday. "What he does, some other guys can do for maybe an over or two. He can bowl a whole spell, and at times an extended one. He just complements our attack."

Another point to note is Wagner, 31 and fit as a flea, often gets handed the grunt work. While Boult and Southee's skills are more around movement of the ball in the air and off the pitch, and therefore they get first dibs with the new ball, Wagner is often asked to do unsexy toil.

"He's a competitor. The thing we like is when the game is hard that's when he's at his best," Hesson added. "If it's swinging other guys tend to get the new ball, they get choice of ends. Whereas Neil gets it when it's a bit old and crusty and generally [he] bowls into the wind. He does the hard stuff and loves it."

Wagner had to force his way into the test set-up. By sheer resolve, he carved a niche and then made himself near indispensable. Last season against South Africa at Dunedin, it was decided two spinners were needed, so Jeetan Patel joined Mitchell Santner. There was only room for one of Boult, Southee and Wagner. In past seasons it would most likely have been Wagner who sat the match out. This time it was Southee, New Zealand's leading active wicket taker.

In Christchurch last season, Wagner took his 100th test wicket against Pakistan.

It took him 26 tests, one fewer than New Zealand's greatest, Richard Hadlee.

Wagner explained his bowling that day — and his words then still ring true — after the Basin performance.

"When it's not swinging and also conditions are starting to get a little easier to bat on you've got to try and make something happen," the bowler said.

It doesn't always work, but Wagner's head doesn't drop; his brisk walk back to his mark remains intact.

He appeals as a player who is just thankful for what the game has given him since he moved to New Zealand from Pretoria.

It's all about making every day, every chance count.

And New Zealand cricket, as the beneficiary of that attitude, should be grateful for that.

Neil Wagner

33

tests

139

wickets

28.5

average

Since the start of 2016

• Wagner

15 tests 72 wickets

23.12 average

• Trent Boult

14 tests 52 wickets

30.2 average

• Tim Southee

11 tests 41 wickets

31.9 average