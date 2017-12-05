NEW DELHI (AP) — India finally dismissed Dinesh Chandimal to end Sri Lanka's first innings and then reached lunch at 51-2 on day four, building a 214-run lead in the third test.

Sri Lanka resumed Tuesday at 356-9 and was all out for 373 when Chandimal, after batting all day through air pollution that reached hazardous levels to ensure his team avoided the follow-on, was finally dismissed for 164.

The Sri Lankan skipper faced 361 deliveries, stroking 21 boundaries and a six, in a defiant innings in draining conditions to cut India's first-innings lead to 163 before hitting Ishant Sharma (3-98) to third man.

India lost two wickets in the session, leaving Cheteshwar Pujara (17) and Shikhar Dhawan (15) not out at the interval.

India got off to a bad start when Murali Vijay (9) was caught behind off Suranga Lakmal (1-19) with the total at 10.

Lakmal then vomited on the field and went off to get some medical assistance, again highlighting the issues of Delhi's on-going air pollution problems. He later came back on to the field to resume bowling.

Ajinkya Rahane (10) was promoted to bat at No. 3 but put on only 19 runs with Dhawan before was out caught at long on as tried to clear the ropes off Dilruwan Perera (1-27).

India has been in control of the match since the start, declaring their first innings closed at 536-7 on day two after captain Virat Kohli (243) had posted his sixth test double hundred.

India leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs.