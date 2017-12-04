New Zealand would "absolutely" consider injury-plagued test wicketkeeper BJ Watling as a specialist batsman, according to national coach Mike Hesson.

Watling is battling a hip injury which won't go away.

He kept in Northern Districts' opening Plunket Shield match against Central Districts which began on October 23 but missed rounds two and three altogether before playing as an opener in rounds four and five.

His run productivity is good, highlighted by 115 for ND in their opening Ford Trophy game against Wellington last weekend, but keeping, with its physical demands and movements, is an issue due to the injury.

Hesson has an open mind on Watling returning to where his test career began, as a specialist batsman but won't scratch the idea. He knows what he's capable of, and his value to the side.

"Absolutely. His record with the bat in recent times certainly suggests that, but at the moment he isn't able to take a full part in the field," Hesson said.

To suggest his days as a test wicketkeeper are coming to an end was "a bit dramatic" he added.

"But it's slow going. He had a bit of a break over winter, things were looking good, but keeping is tough on the body and he certainly feels it."

Hesson said surgery has been ruled out. It's simply a case of time and "it's going a little slower than we'd like".

The plan is for Watling to play another couple of 50-over games for ND before Christmas and hopefully return to a full role after Christmas.

Watling averages 38.05 in his 52 tests with six centuries.

Break that down and in eight tests as a specialist batsman, he averages 28, the most recent New Zealand's 199-run win over England at Leeds in 2015. Watling made 120, while the wicketkeeper, on his test debut, Luke Ronchi cracked 88.

When playing as wicketkeeper, over 44 tests, Watling's average jumps to 40.52.

New Zealand aren't about to lightly discard the 32-year-old old. His record shows his value.

Tom Blundell came in as his replacement and did a fine job in the Basin Reserve win over the West Indies, scoring a century on debut.

He has retained his place for the second test in Hamilton, starting on Saturday.

One job Watling is unlikely to get back is as ODI keeper.

Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips are the white ball incumbents, off the back of the early-season tour to India, and Hesson said although the squads to play the West Indies in the short forms hasn't been named he hinted strongly that is not likely to be a discussion to occupy the selectors, Gavin Larsen and himself, for long.