Auckland have gone back to England in signing Surrey allrounder Sam Curran for this summer's domestic T20 competition.

They got good value out of left arm quick Tymal Mills last season. Mills took 10 wickets at 23.7 each and at a quality economy rate of 6.61 runs an over.

Mills' performances helped earn him gigs in both the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League in Australia.

Curran, son of the late former Zimbabwe allrounder Kevin Curran, has been involved with the England Lions, or B squad, is a left arm seamer and hard-hitting batsman.

''It's a great opportunity for me to play in a different part of the world and get experience in these places,'' Curran, 19, said.

Auckland's T20 captain Craig Cachopa played against Curran during his time based in England.

''Sam is a young, passionate and extremely talented player who will add immense value to our side," Cachopa said.

"His ability to bowl in the power play and at the death gives us flexibility and we know we can count on his calmness under pressure as he has performed so well in the NatWest Blast for Surrey."

Curran arrives in Auckland on Thursday. Auckland start their Burger King Super Smash campaign against Central Districts on December 13 at Eden Park.

Wellington will defend their title, won with a 14-run victory over CD in New Plymouth last season.