What do you do after winning your debut test at your home ground? Walk home in your whites of course.

That's what Black Caps debutant wicketkeeper Tom Blundell did following New Zealand's innings win over the West Indies at the Basin Reserve yesterday.

According to the Black Caps official Twitter account, the Wellingtonian was caught by the team bus walking home in his test whites while carrying a stump from the victory.

Blundell had a superb test debut becoming the 11th New Zealander and first wicketkeeper to score a century in their first test after making 107 in the first innings.

Walk home in your whites carrying a match stump & get caught by the team van ... of course 😂@TomBlundellNZ - you’re a beaut 👌 pic.twitter.com/epb2zo55p5 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 4, 2017



During his Wellington College days, Blundell said he would look out over the Basin Reserve across the world's biggest cricket roundabout and dream.

"I had countless times dreaming I'd play for New Zealand and at the Basin, on my home ground," he said on Sunday after reflecting on achieving a special distinction in New Zealand cricket.

Blundell has retained his spot for the second test after regular keeper BJ Watling was today ruled out once again through injury.