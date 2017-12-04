The Black Caps could still move down a spot in the test rankings despite having their sights firmly set on a series sweep of the West Indies.

The fourth-ranked Black Caps cruised to victory in the first test in Wellington yesterday, winning the opening encounter by an innings and 67 runs.

But even if the side retain their form and take out the second test in Hamilton starting Saturday, they could still slip back to fifth in the test rankings.

It all rests on the Ashes series across the Tasman. Before the current series the Black Caps (97 rating) were sandwiched between England (105) and Australia (97) on the rankings.

A 2-0 series win will boost New Zealand to 100 ratings points, however if England manage to win at least one test in Australia it should be enough to stay ahead of the Black Caps while Steve Smith's men would jump to third.

India are well ahead in the test rankings and look likely to extend their spot over second-placed South Africa with a possible 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka on the cards.

