Not convinced about this West Indies team as a quality test unit? Certainly they need to show a lot more in the second test in Hamilton starting on Saturday after tumbling to an innings defeat in less than four days at the Basin Reserve yesterday.

But if you're wondering about the big names of West Indian cricket, a few are arriving shortly for the ODI and T20 three-game packages which round out this tour. The one-day rubber starts at Whangarei's Cobham Oval on December 20, with the other two in Christchurch on December 23 and 26.

The T20s are at Nelson's Saxton Oval on December 29, then back-to-back at Mount Maunganui on January 1 and 3.

They will be two separate groups and are expected to be announced in the next two days. The ODI side will include heavy-hitting opener Chris Gayle and batsman Marlon Samuels, who has 10 centuries and averages 33. Gayle is going at 37.4, has 22 centuries (two against New Zealand) in 273 matches.

Look out for aggressive 25-year-old lefthand opener Evin Lewis, from Trinidad. He has hit two ODI tons and two in 14 T20s.

The West Indies have to go through qualifying to make the 2019 World Cup, so far have they lost the 50-over plot of late. They lost 13 and won just three of 19 ODIs this year.

As for the T20s, Gayle, spinners Sunil Narin and Samuel Badree, and burly allrounders Carlos Brathwaite and Kieron Pollard will be coming.

The West Indies have won six of nine T20s this year.