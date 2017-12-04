Don't panic; things will be better in Hamilton.

West Indies captain Jason Holder is upbeat that his rallying call won't fall on deaf ears as he looked ahead to the second test against New Zealand starting later this week, and with it a chance to square the two-test series.

But if New Zealand produce a similarly assertive performance as they did in clinching an innings and 67-run win at the Basin Reserve with a day and a half to spare, the tourists will need to take giant step up in commitment and skill.

That's not to say there were not some encouraging parts of the West Indies performance – determination with the ball, some fine batting in the second innings – but collectively they have much ground to make up in the next five days before Saturday's toss at Seddon Park.

''We've done reasonably well in the year. There's no need to panic. There's only one test gone and we have a chance to put things right in the second test,'' Holder said.

They were on the run from day one, sent in and skittled for 134. From there it was an uphill push.

Yesterday, they started 172 behind with eight wickets standing, after some quality batting on Sunday afternoon from Kraigg Brathwaite and Shimron Hetmyer.

But once the stubborn Brathwaite went lbw to a smart piece of work from spinner Mitchell Santner, they lost eight for 88. Or put another way five for 33 in eight overs after lunch. Some of the shots were awful but the die had been cast long before that.

Kane Williamson was chuffed with his team's display.

''It was a brilliant allround performance,'' the New Zealand captain said.

''It was nice to bowl first, we put runs on the board to get a long way ahead of the game and one of the most pleasing things was the way the guys adapted when it was tough to get wickets (in the second innings).''

Central to that was the tireless left armer Neil Wagner, whose match haul of nine for 141 is his career best. It's also the sixth best analysis for a New Zealand bowler at the Basin Reserve.

''He's been brilliant. His ability to bowl that short pitched bowling as accurately as he does is not an easy thing to do.

''You don't see many bowlers who can do that as accurately and for that long a period of time.''

Add in strong batting performances from Ross Taylor (93), Henry Nicholls (67), Colin de Grandhomme (101) with his 71-ball century and debutant Tom Blundell (107 not out), enough to put the West Indies in a deep hole and there was plenty to admire about the overall work.

The second test squad will be named this (Tues) morning, with the likelihood of Tim Southee returning after having this match off on paternity leave, while regular test keeper BJ Watling may return despite having not kept in Northern Districts' last five games due to a hip niggle.

''We know the West Indies will be better. They're a proud side,'' Williamson said.

Certainly there are encouraging signs, particularly in their young crop of batsmen coming through. But New Zealand have started their home season strongly. Expect more in Hamilton where the West Indies have lost their only two tests, in 1999 and 2013.

''I won't let this test put a dampener on my spirits in terms of the way we've played cricket in the last few months,'' Holder said. ''It's important we put this behind us quickly and learn from it.''