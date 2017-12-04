BJ Watling has capped off a disappointing fortnight in hilarious fashion after getting run out due to cramp in a Ford Trophy clash in Whangarei today.

Things have not exactly gone to plan for the 32-year-old recently, as he was ommitted from the Black Caps squad to face the West Indies in a two-match test series due to ongoing concern regarding a hip injury.

The first test concluded today at the Basin Reserve, with Watling's replacement, Tom Blundell, going on to score 107 not out on debut as the Black Caps went on to win comprehensively by an innings and 67 runs with a day and a half remaining.

Looking to redeem himself and capture the attention of the national selectors, Watling scored a ton of his own for Northern Districts in their Ford Trophy clash against the Wellington Firebirds at Cobham Oval today.

Sitting on 115 runs off 132 deliveries, Watling went in search of more runs to add to his impressive total.

It was at this point that disaster struck.

Trying desperately to reach the crease after sending the ball leg side, Watling's hamstring cramped up, resulting in him tripping over his own right ankle.

As he was left stranded in the middle of the pitch, Wellington's Hamish Marshall threw the ball at the wickets, sending Watling from the middle of the park.

Fortunately for Watling, his 115 runs was a significant contribution to Northern Dsitrcit's five wicket victory, as Wellington's total of 263 runs was chased down with just one ball to spare.

Watling's Northern Districts are back in action in Whangarei on Wednesday when they host the Central Stags in their second Ford Trophy match of the season, while the Black Caps' second test against the West Indies begins on Saturday at Seddon Park in Hamilton.