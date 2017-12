WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand beat the West Indies by an innings and 67 runs Monday in the first cricket test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-test series:

____

New Zealand, 1st Innings 520-9 decl. (Tom Blundell 107no, Colin de Grandhomme 105, Henry Nicholls 67, Tom Blundell 57 not out; Kemar Roach 3-85) def. West Indies, 1st Innings 134 (Kieran Powell 42; Neil Wagner 7-39) and 319 (Kraigg Brathwaite 91, Shimron Hetmyer 66, Kieran Powell 40; Matt Henry 3-57, Colin de Grandhomme 2-40).