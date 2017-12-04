The West Indies were sliding towards defeat at lunch on the penultimate day of the first test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve.

The tourists' began the day at 214 for two, still 172 runs shy of making New Zealand bat a second time.

They had lost a further three wickets by the interval at which point they were 286 for five, still 100 behind the hosts.

Debutant Sunil Ambris, who made a first ball duck on Friday, treading on his stumps, was on 18 and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich on three.

The first half hour went well for the West Indies. The pace was sedate but Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope were comfortable.

However the patient Brathwaite was first to fall, having moved from 79 to 91 before falling lbw, on referral, to spinner Mitchell Santner.

He had just scored the first boundary of the day, in the day's 12th over, glancing Santner to fine leg, when he was struck in front.

Kraigg Brathwaite batting. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Umpire Ian Gould ruled not out, New Zealand referred the appeal and the replays showed Brathwaite plumb. He had grafted 319 minutes, and faced 221 balls.

Brathwaite had shared a 65-run stand with Shai Hope for the third wicket, but Hope left shortly after, unable to get over a lifter from left armer Trent Boult.

The ball flew low to Kane Williamson at gully, Hope on his way for 37, after playing some pleasant shots.

Roston Chase, who looked assertive, taking back-to-back boundaries off Trent Boult at one point, followed three overs later, carelessly chopping a ball onto his stumps from Matt Henry at 18.

The West Indies had lost three for 42 – and it would have been four had Dowrich's jab into the gully off Neil Wagner in the final over of the session gone to hand -- and their hopes of survival were firmly on the skids.

Ambris got under way hooking Boult for six to fine leg, showing no sign of nerves. A classy drive to long off followed shortly after.

Henry turned in a solid display and had taken three for 57, important for him considering Tim Southee, who missed this test for personal reasons, is expected to be available for the second test in Hamilton starting on Saturday.

Santner was tidy in the early stages of the session, with clever variations in pace serving him well.