Controversy sparked during the Australian innings after two LBW decisions were overturned with the DRS.

James Anderson had both Shaun Marsh and Tim Paine trapped in front of their wickets and received the out call from the umpire.

Unfortunately for the tourists, both calls were reviewed and with the DRS showing the ball was sailing over the top of the bails, both batters remained at the crease.

While a majority of people agreed with the decisions — Nine commentator Mark Nicholas labelled Marsh's "the review of the year" — not all were happy about the system.

Former Victorian wicketkeeper Darren Berry blasted the calls and slammed the game for being run by computers, labelling it a "joke".

There it is again the DRS is the “diabolical review system” that was plumb dead seriously computers running the game is a joke IMO — Darren Berry (@ChuckBerry1969) December 3, 2017