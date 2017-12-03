All the action from the fourth day of the first test between the Black Caps and West Indies.

So much for talk of a New Zealand walkover; a fourth day of possibilities lies ahead at the Basin Reserve after the West Indies' batsmen found the starch that had been missing on day one.

That 134 first innings effort put them on the back foot from the off but there was commendable spirit about their second innings display, albeit on a more comfortable surface.

They start today at 214 for two, trailing by 172 and with the odds still solidly loaded in New Zealand's favour.

But what the West Indies have done is show there is more to them that that first limp batting effort.

They may not save this test, but at least pride kicked in yesterday.

If the first day was demoralising, there is a strong desire to make amends.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite was a rock, completing his 15th test 50 and sitting 21 shy of a seventh hundred. He has the gifted Shai Hope with him, on 21.

Add in a richly entertaining 66 from 20-year-old Shimron Hetmyer and New Zealand had to work for their wickets.

Matt Henry was the only one with anything to show for two sessions work. Neil Wagner, the first innings warrior with seven for 39, took a flogging, and finished with 89 taken off 15 overs.

On that, let's just say the Windies aren't exactly shrinking violets when it comes to taking on the short ball.

Wagner clunked both Kieran Powell and Hetmyer on the helmet in successive overs, that after Powell had swung him high onto the terrace at mid wicket.

A hunch here, but you suspect the world will be seeing a lot more of Hetmyer in the next few years.

His shotmaking is exhilarating, the best yesterday when he eased Trent Boult back over his head for six, but he'll take any opportunity to pull the trigger.

"When I am batting I don't think that I score that fast. I just bat until a bad ball is presented to me," he said with unchallengable logic.

New Zealand had their chances, balls falling frustratingly short, or wide, of outstretched hands.

It was a day for some unusual field settings but the West Indies deserved some good fortune for their grit on Sunday.

The opening session belonged to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, who became the first gloveman to hit a test century on debut for New Zealand.

His 107 not out was an outstanding effort, over 180 balls, and there was a record 78-run 10th wicket stand against the Windies with Trent Boult to savour as well.

Blundell, a lively, busy type at the crease, took 41 balls in the 90s, but kept his head and got a fabulous result.

Blundell shares one trait with Colin de Grandhomme, with whom he put on 148 for the seventh wicket on Saturday. He flicks his back foot in the air as he plays towards mid on.

He's also got his bat cocked high in his stance, which he reckons got a little out of hand somewhere along the way.

"I don't know how it got up there. It looks unusual but it works for me," he said.

He was preaching patience yesterday.

"There were a number of opportunities (in the field today) and the way the boys are bowling we've got a real possibility to do well".

Brathwaite, who already has one test century against New Zealand, shapes as a key today.

There's also just a suspicion that if New Zealand can strike early the West Indies may still be vulnerable to a slide.