Basin Reserve test cricket – the beautiful Basin bathed in history, showered in statistics.

Reflecting on three record-breaking efforts from three different Black Caps – Neil Wagner's 7-39 on day one, Colin de Grandhomme's 105 off 71 balls on day two and Tom Blundell's maiden test century on day three.

History will remember the test as a match of milestones, proud moments and figures that for those three players will be among their career highlights.

But seriously, it is rather dull isn't it?

Advertisement

Taking off my Black Caps' fan hat for a minute is it right to attach a caveat to each of those individual efforts?

If Wagner bowled like he does with another 10km/hr on top would it be allowed? Would you be happy if one of our opponents constantly bowled head high, just under bouncer height? Because it is almost dangerous only it isn't fast enough to be noticed.

Could the West Indies have served up anything softer to de Grandhomme? Not just pies but they dealt scones, doughnuts and custard squares – what else was offered or proffered in the last session on day two?

And apart from a renewed effort for Blundell in his 90s were they really interested in bowling us out or just happy to get hit and wait for the declaration?

The West Indies are barely average and to be honest we are not that much better. Putting Wagner, de Grandhomme, Blundell and their record-making achievements aside the truth is this test is so dull it makes boring look tired.

Martin Devlin is the host of the Devlin Radio Show on Radio Sport