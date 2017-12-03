Uncomfortable with the amount of Ashes sledging, England coach Trevor Bayliss wants verbal exchanges censored from television viewers.

Bayliss is concerned the verbal clashes between his players and Australia is overshadowing the cricket.

Bayliss iss worried about the impact that sledging heard via stump microphones would have on children watching and hearing it on television.

"I would like to see the microphones turned down," he said.

"I don't think that is necessarily a great thing for young kids at home watching.

"It adds to the spectacle when you hear playing the game.

"But I don't think anyone necessarily actually has to listen to what is being said."

Sledging doesn't have to be nasty, and can involve some sharp wit.

When former Australia bowler Merv Hughes tangled with Pakistan's Javed Miandad, it resulted in one of the best lines in cricket.

Miandad: "Merv you are a big, fat bus conductor."

Hughes, after dismissing Miandad, responded with: "Tickets please."

Here are five more of the funnier cases.

Fred Trueman

The English fast bowler found the edge of a bat, only for the ball to fly between team mate Raman Subba Row's legs. When Row apologised and said he should have kept his legs together, Fiery Fred replied: "So should your mother".

Daryll Cullinan

Fun-living Aussie bowler Shane Warne had great success against South African batsman Cullinan. After a gap in their rivalry, Warne greeted Cullinan by saying: "I've been waiting two years for another chance at you". Cullinan replied: "Looks like you spent it eating."

Merv Hughes

The Aussie fast bowler had English batsman Robin Smith in all sorts of trouble, but couldn't get an edge. Hughes told Smith: "If you turn the bat over you'll get the instructions mate".

Hughes, again

England's Graham Gooch was struggling against the Aussie quick bowler. Hughes enquired: "Would you like me to bowl a piano and see if you can play that?"

Steve Waugh

In a domestic Sheffield Shield match, Australian legend Waugh was pottering about at the crease a little too slowly for Jamie Siddons' liking. "For !@#$ sake, it's not a !@#$%^ test match," Siddons exclaimed. Waugh replied: "Of course it's not...you're here."