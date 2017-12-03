NEW DELHI (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday at stumps in the second day of the third test between India and Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium:
Murali Vijay st Dickwella b Sandakan 155
Shikhar Dhawan c Lakmal b Perera 23
Cheteshwar Pujara c Samarawickrama b Gamage 23
Virat Kohli lbw b Sandakan 243
Ajinkya Rahane st Dickwella b Sandakan 1
Rohit Sharma c Dickwella b Sandakan 65
Ravichandran Ashwin c Perera b Gamage 4
Wriddhiman Saha not out 9
Ravindra Jadeja not out 5
Extras: (1lb, 7nb) 8
TOTAL: (for seven wickets, decl.) 536
Overs: 127.5. Minutes: 564.
Did not bat: Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.
Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-78, 3-361, 4-365, 5-500, 6-519, 7-523.
Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 21.2-2-80-0, Lahiru Gamage 25.3-7-95-2, Dilruwan Perera 31.1-0-145-1, Lakshan Sandakan 33.5-1-167-4 (7nb), Dhananjaya de Silva 16-0-48-0.
Dimuth Karunaratne c Saha b Shami 0
Dilruwan Perera lbw b Jadeja 42
Dhananjaya de Silva lbw b Ishant 1
Angelo Mathews not out 57
Dinesh Chandimal not out 25
Extras: (1nb, 5p) 6
TOTAL: (for three wickets) 131
Overs: 44.3. Minutes: 179.
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-14, 3-75.
Still to bat: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Gamage.
Bowling: Mohammed Shami 11-3-30-1 (1nb), Ishant Sharma 10-4-44-1, Ravindra Jadeja 14.3-6-24-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 9-3-28-0.
Toss: won by India.
Umpires: Nigel Llong, England, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.
TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England.
Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.