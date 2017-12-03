The West Indies had made a steady start to the monumental job of staying in the opening test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve.

In their second innings, which began with them 386 runs behind New Zealand at the halfway stage, the West Indies got to tea on day three of the test at 107 for one.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite was on 34 and Shimron Hetmeyr 27.

Openers Kieran Powell and Brathwaite began tidily.

Lefthander Powell decided to take the short ball on and seamer Neil Wagner's first two overs went for 25 in a bracing short period of cricket combat.

Powell drove a couple of lovely boundaries from Trent Boult then bounced Wagner way up on the bank at mid wicket.

However the aggressive left armer Wagner then clattered Powell's helmet, which required a replacement.

When Matt Henry swapped ends, Powell stroked a casual return catch back to him, which he clutched one-handed, ending the stand at 72. It was a shame for the West Indies, but also the crowd as Powell was intent on matching aggressive bowling with forceful strokeplay.

Little lefthander Hetmyer then got the helmet music from Wagner on four, meaning Wagner had hit two batsmen in consecutive overs.

Hetmyer, who captained the West Indies under 19 team to a world title, didn't look convincing as he tried to get a foothold at the crease although he found his touch with a sweet cover drive to the fence off Henry.

He started to find his groove taking three behind point, and then stepping down the pitch and lifting left arm spinner Mitch Santner over long on.

Santner's first over was the 73rd of the match by New Zealand, and first of spin.

Brathwaite was circumspect but not in much difficulty as the pitch is presenting few alarms for the batsmen.

Henry had one for 23 off nine overs at tea.

The morning session belonged to New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, who became the first gloveman from his country to score a century on test debut.

His unbeaten 107 is the 11th instance of a New Zealand century on debut.

The last occasion was Jimmy Neesham, against India, also at the Basin, in 2014.

By chance Neesham was also at No 8 on that occasion and Blundell is the fourth to 100 from that spot in the order, the first being Bruce Taylor on his way to 105 at Kolkata in 1965, followed by Scott Styris at Grenada in 2002.

Blundell shared a last-wicket stand of 78 with Boult, a record for New Zealand against the West Indies.