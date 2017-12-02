Underfire English star all-rounder Ben Stokes was dismissed for two on his debut for the Canterbury Kings at Rangiora's Mainpower Oval today.

A hot day, bumper crowd, and tabloid scribes formed the backdrop, but Stokes survived just seven balls before he was bowled by Otago Volts spinner Anaru Kitchen.

Canterbury won the toss but quickly fell to 5/2 when Stokes came to the wicket.

Stokes, wearing number 55, blocked his first ball with a straight bat, earning appreciative applause from the crowd that had gathered. He survived a near mix-up in running between wickets and hooked a ball for two before he was bowled by the seventh ball he faced.

NZME's Kurt Bayer said the life had been sucked out of the game.

"Kitchen's left-arm tweakers have sucked the life out of the crowd," said Bayer. "Poor old Canterbury captain Cole McConchie barely raised a clap when he strode out to replace Stokes."

