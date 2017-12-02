Joe Root will be in bed before midnight under England's new curfew but he might not get much sleep after a potentially series-changing gamble on day one of the first Test.

Root was widely slammed for his decision to bowl first after winning the toss and will be sweating after his bowlers failed to back him up as Australia finished 4/209 at stumps.

Root had argued his decision would give him two opportunities with the new ball on day one but his bowling unit wasted the first new ball and there was only time for one over with the second on a rain-affected day.

"I don't think England will be happy at all," Channel Nine's Shane Warne said. "They won the toss. They put Australia in because they thought it was going to nip around all over the place and have only taken four wickets. They will be disappointed."

England's pace attack lacked intent and bowled too short in the 13 overs that were managed before the tea break, missing a vital opportunity to put Australia on the back foot.

"That is the disappointing part of the day," Nine's Ian Healy said. "The way they didn't back up the captain's decision. The first couple of spells with the ball were no good."

David Warner suffered two nightmare moments after tea, running out Cameron Bancroft (10) before playing a loose shot to fall for 47.

Australia's Steve Smith, right, walks off as England teammates celebrate bowling him out for 40 runs during their Ashes test match in Adelaide, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Usman Khawaja (53) and Steve Smith (40) looked like taking the game away from the visitors but also failed to turn solid starts into a big score.

Stuart Broad began chirping at Smith almost as soon as the Australian captain arrived at the crease.

Unfortunately there wasn't a stump microphone to offer specifics, but it was clear Broad was keen to get a message to Smith — perhaps concerning his behaviour at a post-match press conference after the First Test.

James Anderson continued the niggle after settling in a fielding position perilously close to where the Australian captain was backing up. Smith was willing to engage, prompting umpire Aleem Dar to step between the pair as they jawed at each other.

Warne didn't believe either team overstepped the line but questioned why England hadn't shown the same spirit before Smith entered the fray.

But Healy thought the English duo had gone too far. "This is too personal today, I reckon," he said.

Neither Broad or Anderson had the last laugh as English inclusion Craig Overton snuck one through the world's best batsman's defence to claim a memorable debut scalp.

But Australia has the better claim to winning the day after its entire top six reached double figures and Peter Handscomb (36) and Shaun Marsh (20) denied England the solace of a late wicket.

"I have Australia a long way ahead," former England captain Michael Vaughan said. "When you win the toss and bowl, you want more than four. England didn't start well enough."

