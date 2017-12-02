NEW DELHI (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday at stumps on day one of the third test between India and Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium:
Murali Vijay st. Dickwella b Sandakan 155
Shikhar Dhawan c Lakmal b Perera 23
Cheteshwar Pujara c Samarawickrama b Gamage 23
Virat Kohli not out 156
Ajinkya Rahane st. Dickwella b Sandakan 1
Rohit Sharma not out 6
Extras: (1lb, 6nb) 7
TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 371
Overs: 90.
Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-78, 3-361, 4-365.
Still to bat: Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.
Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 14-2-50-0, Lahiru Gamage 17-6-68-1, Dilruwan Perera 21-0-97-1, Lakshan Sandakan 23-1-110-2 (6nb), Dhananjaya de Silva 15-0-45-0.
Toss: Won by India.
Umpires: Nigel Llong, England, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England. Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.