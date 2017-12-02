Follow all the action from the second Ashes test between Australia and England, in a day-night test at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia lead the series 1-0 following a 10-wicket victory in the opening test at the Gabba.

Alastair Cook's rough start to the Ashes series has some questioning his motivation but England captain Joe Root insists the veteran's form isn't keeping him awake at night.

With off-field troubles piling up for the visitors, Cook's lack of runs at the top of the order could be their biggest on-field concern after going 1-0 down in the five-Test series.

England's highest Test run-scorer made scores of two and seven during the first Test in Brisbane and has reached fifty once in six innings since arriving in Australia.

With more than 11,000 Test runs to his name, there is no doubting the former captain's accomplishments.

Whether the 32-year-old is capable of continuing to scale such heights is a question that has been raised by Test greats including Ricky Ponting and Kevin Pietersen.

Meanwhile, on pink-ball history, England's batsmen should fear Josh Hazlewood more than any other Australian bowler.

Hazlewood enters the second Ashes match starting on Saturday in Adelaide as Australia's most successful bowler in day-night Tests.

Hazlewood has been the driving force behind Australia's wins in the two previous day-night pink-ball Tests in Adelaide.

In the inaugural day-night Test in 2015, Hazelwood took match figures of 9-136 against New Zealand. A year later against South Africa, Hazlewood claimed 6-109 in Adelaide's day-night fixture.

His 15 wickets in Adelaide's pink-ball Tests come at the imposing average of 16.33, bettering his pace partner Mitchell Starc's returns.

Starc has taken 9-182 at an average of 20.22 in the two day-night Adelaide Tests.

The statistics leave teammate Usman Khawaja in no doubt as to who is Australia's main threat with a pink ball - Hazlewood.