New Zealand are in a strong position to take control of the first test against the West Indies at the Basin Reserve.

At lunch on day two of the opening test of the home summer, New Zealand are 181 for three in reply to the West Indies 134.

Senior batsman Ross Taylor is on 66, in sight of a record-equalling 17th test century, to draw level with Martin Crowe anad his captain Kane Williamson, while Henry Nicholls is on 24, their stand worth 72.

New Zealand, who started the day at 85 for two, lost just one wicket in the session and that came in the key first hour.

Opener Jeet Raval fell to the first ball of the day from stocky fast bowler Kemar Roach, having grafted to 42.

The ball was angled across lefthander Raval and he touched a catch to Shane Dowrich behind the stumps.

It was a timely breakthrough for the West Indies, who had begun the day knowing they needed quick inroads if they were to remain firmly in the contest. But it was to be their only success of the two hours.

Raval took a boundary in the opening over from captain Jason Holder, a lovely off drive, and Ross Taylor sent his first ball for three to long off.

But Raval had to scrap for his runs, other than one fine front foot pull to the mid wicket fence of the industrious Miguel Cummins.

Taylor looked in good touch, and when Roach overpitched in successive balls, a fielder picked it up out at the cover fence.

He had a couple of moments of discomfort.

Holder got a couple of short lifters up into him. The second lobbed off the bat just short of a deep gully.

Then big Shannon Gabriel gave him the ball of the morning, short and lifting nastily as Taylor, both feet off the ground, took rapid evasive action.

Holder was guilty of giving up the initiative earlier than he should.

He could have recognised New Zealand's middle/lower order is vulnerable. Instead he spread his field too soon, well before New Zealand were in front.

It smacked of sorting out a damage limitation exercise.

Occasional offspinner Roston Chase came on half an hour before lunch and Nicholls slapped a full toss to the cover fence.

Taylor's 28th test 50 arrived with the same shot, a four hooked to the backward square leg fence off Gabriel, as the 50 stand. At 64 Taylor had 10,000 first-class runs, the 25th New Zealander to the mark.

Both Holder and Miguel Cummins worked hard early on and Gabriel and Roach both had their moments. But the West Indies are now chasing the game, searching for a way back into the contest, and hoping the match isn't irretrievably slipping away.