LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NASCAR Foundation awarded the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award to an Alabama physician who founded an organization that works to improve the lives of autistic children.

KultureCity, the organization founded by Dr. Julian Maha, also seeks to assist in the inclusion of autistic children. KultureCity received a $100,000 donation from the foundation, NASCAR's charitable arm.

The award was presented Thursday night during NASCAR's annual season-ending awards ceremony. The award honors the philanthropic ideals of the late Betty Jane France, who started The NASCAR Foundation.

Maha was the seventh annual winner, and selected via an online fan vote.

Advertisement

Three other award finalists received $25,000 each for their charities. They were: Shannon Goldwater of Scottsdale, Arizona, founder of Feeding Matters; Tammy Richardson of Las Vegas, representing the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation; and Chante Gonzalez Vido of Jamul, California, representing the Seany Foundation.

___

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org