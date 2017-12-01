The West Indies butchered what had been a good first morning's work with some late sloppiness at the Basin Reserve today.

At lunch on the opening day of the first test of the summer the tourists are 79 for three, having lost two wickets in the final two overs of the session.

New Zealand won the toss but the bowlers weren't on the money for much of the two hours, only to bite back late on.

The first hour belonged to the West Indies openers.

Lefthander Kieran Powell displayed a nice line in drives and looked increasingly settled as the morning progressed.

Opening partner Kraigg Brathwaite had some awkward moments, notably on three, jabbing a Trent Boult lifter straight up only to have the ball fall harmlessly before a group of converging fielders.

He also edged Matt Henry just short of third slip in a nervy start.

However New Zealand's bowlers were guilty of a lack of consistency in conditions they should have exploited better.

All three of Boult, Henry and Colin de Grandhomme produced bat-beating deliveries but not often enough.

There was little swing in evidence but the ball did jag off the pitch.

Powell and Brathwaite looked to play safe, and eschewed any flash and dash outside the off stump.

However Powell did unfurl some nice strokes and was looking confident and assured in his stroke selection.

New Zealand did get a key breakthrough shortly after Brathwaite had broken cover to whip a short ball from Henry over the fine leg fence.

In the same over he was struck a painful blow which briefly took the wind from his sails.

The 50 stand came and went and with every over New Zealand must have rued their inability to make inroads after being able to set the agenda at the toss.

Just when the West Indies would have had their sights on getting through to lunch unscathed, lively Neil Wagner struck.

The aggressive left armer got a short ball in to Brathwaite who didn't handle it well and Henry Nicholls took the catch at short leg above his head. The stand of 58 had done a good job for the tourists.

Powell continued to cash in on anything overpitched and young lefthander Shimron Hetmyer played a lovely on drive to the fence off Boult.

But with lunch in sight, Powell departed on 42.

Boult found the edge of his bat with a lifting delivery and Jeet Raval dived low to his right to take a sharp catch.

To compound the West Indies woes, Hetmyer followed in the next over.

He played a curious shot at Wagner, trying to avoid a short ball but succeeding only in lobbing a straightforward catch to second slip.

He slapped his bat angrily upon realising his folly.

Shai Hope is yet to score and the West Indies now have a tough restoration job in front of them through the second session.

The seamers all had their moments, but there was a failure to produce consistently demanding bowling. Boult had one for 13 off nine overs and Wagner two for 23.

Earlier the West Indies had given a debut to batsman Sunil Ambris and recalled young lefthander Shimron Hetmyer and seamer Miguel Cummins from their last test in Zimbabwe.

New Zealand have given a test debut to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell on his home ground, in place of the injured BJ Watling.