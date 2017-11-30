The Black Caps long wait for to don the test whites finally ends today when they begin the first against the West Indies in Wellington.

It has been 248 days since the Black Caps last played a test match, and the last time they took the field was to watch the rain fall.

The Black Caps last played a test at the end of March against South Africa in Hamilton. New Zealand have the tourists on the ropes at the end of day four, needing five wickets on the final day to wrap up a likely win. However the rain fell and they were denied a series draw.

Since then the Black Caps have played 10 ODIs and three Twenty20s.

Black Caps v West Indies - Basin Reserve, Wellington 11am

LIVE COMMENTARY ON RADIO SPORT

LIVE BLOG FROM 10AM

Today's opponents the West Indies have played eight tests over that time including victories over Pakistan, England and Zimbabwe.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson is New Zealand's highest runscorer in 2017 with 468 which currently ranks him 29th in the world with just seven innings to his name. Dan Elgar tops the list with 1097 runs in 20 innings.

Enjoy the two-test series while it lasts however.

Following the second test against the West Indies in Hamilton next week - it will then be a 98 days over the New Zealand summer before the first test against England with just four tests being played during the home season.

Days since last test

New Zealand 248 days

South Africa 86

Bangladesh 54

West Indies 29

Zimbabwe 29

India 4

Sri Lanka 4

Australia 4

England 4