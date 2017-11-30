When you listen to Mike Hesson and absorb his New Zealand test cricket selections nothing changes your mind.

He comes across as a hard-working, conservative, organised coach who backs his extensive research and ability to wring extra margins from a collective approach. His team ethos means no room for prima donnas or troublemakers so Jesse Ryder's test average above 40 won't be used.

It's a shame Hesson or NZC boss David White didn't ask Ryder about his availability because his recent Plunket Shield form with the bat would have suited the middle-order alongside his bowling and fielding prowess.

Instead, Mitchell Santner and Colin de Grandhomme claim those all-rounder roles although neither has shown enough production in either craft to offer long-term international hope. They've had their moments such as de Grandhomme's extraordinary debut at Hagley Park and Santner's 73 at the Basin Reserve against Bangladesh.

Advertisement

But their flickering peaks are not compelling or consistent enough to demand Santner fills the No6 battling spot or to suggest he and de Grandhome can trouble strong test batting lineups. Their containing styles are more suited to the limited overs game.

They give their all but as yet or without huge help from conditions, do not suggest they will have a significant test match influence. Those international nuggets are left to all-rounders such as Shakib Al Hassan, Ravi Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and Vernon Philander.

Players with those broad talents are not plentiful and even an Ashes-leading Australian side has been unable to find a permanent candidate.

New Zealand's meagre four-test schedule this season, starting against the West Indies at the Basin today and ending with two against England in late March, divided by 13 ODIs and 20 T20s, does not help matters.

If Ryder was in the side to offer medium-pace backup with leg-spin from Ish Sodhi or Todd Astle, that would give captain Kane Williamson an attacking slow bowler rather than a containing package he has after using his three-pronged pace attack of Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry, who comes in for father-to-be Tom Southee.

Is Ryder a lost cause or simply not an option? If that topic has been genuinely canvassed then the selectors could turn to Colin Munro to do a similar job with his powerful striking and improving medium-pacers.

When the All Blacks were hit by injury this year they took a wider look to use a group of novice test prospects and if NZC took a similar approach they would develop their depth and broaden the competition within the squad.