WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — England cricketer Ben Stokes will play for Canterbury province in New Zealand's domestic one-day competition beginning Sunday, despite being barred from international play as he waits to learn whether he will be charged over his part in a nightclub assault in September.

Canterbury Cricket confirmed on Thursday that it had approved Stokes' selection for the Canterbury team which will play Otago in a match at Rangiora, near Christchurch. His selection has also been approved by the England Cricket Board, New Zealand Cricket and the New Zealand Cricket Players' Association.

The decision to select the 26-year-old New Zealand-born allrounder coincides with news that police in England have passed details of their investigation into the Sept. 25 assault outside a Bristol nightclub to Britain's Crown Prosecution Service.