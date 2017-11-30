Allow us to present a nominee for the most inspirational cricketing moment of the year.

Fans are familiar with positions like fine leg, square leg, short leg and long leg, but this Pakistani batsman is fashioning a career with one leg at a nets session.

Watch him flay his first delivery through the covers with balance and poise.

The next one would struggle to beat the field and he misses the third, but there's no doubt he presents a precious talent.

One respondent suggested a yorker might be required to dismiss him, but his skills would certainly be worth the price of admission to any ground around the world.