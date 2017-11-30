Canterbury seamer Matt Henry has pipped Auckland speedster Lockie Ferguson for the vacant fast-medium spot in the New Zealand team for the first test against the West Indies starting at the Basin Reserve on Friday.

Henry has taken 22 wickets at 48.5 from his eight tests.

They are not flattering but he did impress in the final test last summer, the decider against South Africa in Hamilton last March.

He took five wickets in the match and had a good game.

Ferguson is in strong form too, and captain Kane Williamson admitted the decision had taken plenty of mulling over.

''He's been playing well for a long time and probably hasn't had the opportunities he's deserved,'' Williamson said of Henry.

''Now he has a great opportunity. He is a different bowler to Lockie but has been bowling with good pace and does tend to move the ball well so it's exciting for Matt.

''Against South Africa (in Hamilton) he was outstanding.''

Ferguson took seven wickets for New Zealand A against the West Indies at Lincoln and Williamson said he had been in rousing form.

Unlucky. Lockie Ferguson Photo / Photosport

First choice Tim Southee is sitting the match out due to the impending arrival of his baby.

In the only other change, Tom Blundell makes his debut as wicketkeeper for the injured BJ Watling.

It will be New Zealand's first test in eight months which could put them at a disadvantage compared to the tourists' who have been busy in the test game in recent months.

The West Indies are gifted athletes, Williamson added, pointing to the tourists' having ''a bit of x-factor'' in their bowling.

''They do move the ball and it'll be a really tough challenge.''

New Zealand team for the first test: Kane Williamson (c), Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.