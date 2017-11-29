Riley McCullum, son of retired cricket star Brendon McCullum, proved his potential on the pitch after being ranked as the current most valued player in the Northern Districts Under 14 Cricket Tournament.

A chip off the old block, Riley is also currently ranked within the top five across batting and bowling, and is named within the tournament's dream team.

Riley showcased his impressive batsman skills during a game for the leading Waikato Valley Primary boys team who beat Bella Homes Northland Primary yesterday in the fifth round of the tournament.

Brendon, a proud Dad, tweeted the leaderboard and said seeing his son at the top of the pile took the cake.

Advertisement

Seen a few grounds, done a few things in this game but seeing your boy top of the pile of his U14 regional tournament, takes the cake. Onya Son! pic.twitter.com/Oc4QajWPnV — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) November 29, 2017

Don’t fear the air, there’s no fielders up there! Shot boy. pic.twitter.com/xgb5WrdaY6 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) November 29, 2017

The former Black Caps skipper announced his retirement in 2016 after 14 years of international cricket. He is considered to be one of the most successful batsman as well as captains in New Zealand cricket history.

The 36-year-old's sporting career was nothing short of stellar and his precocious ability was obvious from the moment he walked through the gates of King's High School.

Brendon's brother Nathan McCullum, who debuted for the Black Caps in 2007, said labelling Brendon as prematurely talented was selling his brother sort.

"People drop that word 'talent' like it was something that was dealt to you," said Nathan.

Riley McCullum. Photo / Getty

Riley has followed in his Dad's footsteps living out a similar childhood, except for the fact that Riley had the golden opportunity to grow up under the wing of New Zealand cricket greats.

Riley toured alongside Brendon and the Black Caps to the UK in 2008 where he blew away the team with his promising batting skills.