Canterbury Cricket is understood to be wavering on offering a contract to Ben Stokes after a flurry of local and international interest and speculation.

A decision is yet to be made whether the England all-rounder will be offered a contract for the Ford Trophy one-day competition, but the Major Association is giving the matter careful thought.

The Herald understands the initial enthusiasm to recruit such a world-class player has changed.

Discussions are ongoing between Canterbury and New Zealand Cricket this morning.

Canterbury board chairman Ashley Taggart could not be reached for comment. His board met to consider their options last night.

One source said "murmurings" from the province suggested the situation was far from definitive. The pragmatic value in having a player of Stokes' talent was being weighed up against any possible backlash after his arrest and release under suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after a September 25 brawl in Bristol.

Today the investigation has been passed to Britain's Crown Prosecution Service.

A statement from Avon and Somerset police said they were "seeking charging advice".

The latest legal move might have caused hesitation in Canterbury's thinking.

In essence, nothing has changed with Stokes' legal situation. No charges have been laid.

If an injury-ravaged Canterbury are desperate to play him against Otago in Rangiora on Sunday, they might include a clause reserving the right to revisit the situation when the CPS make a decision.

If they decide against employing Stokes, it would not prevent other Major Associations from recruiting him.

However, Stokes' preference will surely be to stay close to Christchurch-based family on what could be a brief visit if he is selected for the third Ashes test starting in Perth on December 14.

The 26-year-old is unavailable for international selection while he and the England and Wales Cricket Board await a decision on whether he will be charged. Any ECB disciplinary hearing will take place after that.

His absence from the England side has already been felt. Australia beat the visitors by 10 wickets in the first test in Brisbane.

Stokes didn't offer any comment around his Canterbury or Ashes prospects upon arrival.

His father Gerard told the Herald they were pleased to see their son after attending his wedding last month in England.

"It's lovely. We'd just like some family time together rather than spreading what we're doing around New Zealand.

"We're only interested in spending time with Ben at the moment."

The ECB have granted him a "no objection certificate" which allows cricketers to play in other countries. Major Associations need New Zealand Cricket approval before they can field overseas players. NZC are expected to expedite any request.

Any such affirmative decision might unleash an ethical debate.

While Stokes has not been charged, the video footage suggests he was involved in a significant altercation. That might jar with Canterbury's situation, albeit only on a moral level, which saw contracted player Ken McClure stand down from representative cricket after pleading guilty to one count of injuring with reckless disregard.

He assaulted a man in Hanmer Springs in September and will be sentenced on January 19.