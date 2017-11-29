Black Caps batting coach Craig McMillan believes Canterbury should play Ben Stokes against Otago in domestic one day cricket this weekend.

The England allrounder landed in Christchurch yesterday to see his parents and is hoping to play some domestic cricket in preparation for a possible return to the England squad during the Ashes series.

Police in the UK have overnight asked the Crown Prosecution Service to advise them on a possible charge for Stokes, over his role in a fight outside a nightclub in September.

He's been suspended by the ECB from playing international cricket since.

But McMillan told the Radio Sport Breakfast that shouldn't prevent him playing for Canterbury.

"He hasn't been charged with anything at this stage. I'm more than happy for him to come and play if it's only a couple of games. If the ECB and New Zealand Cricket are happy then I think it would be good for the competition," McMillan said.

Canterbury Cricket is expected to make a decision today.