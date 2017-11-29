The investigation into Ben Stokes's alleged assault in Bristol has been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider a charge of actual bodily harm against the England cricketer.

Files from Avon and Somerset Police reveal that one of the alleged victims suffered a broken eye socket during the fight involving Stokes.

The England all-rounder was arrested in the early hours of 25 September following a brawl outside a nightclub. Video footage later emerged which appeared to show him throwing a number of punches during the ugly confrontation.

Stokes, 26, has been suffering from a broken finger sustained in the incident, which led to him being left out of England's squad to play Australia in this winter's Ashes series.

It has been claimed that the fight was sparked when homophobic abuse was shouted at two gay men and Stokes and team-mate Alex Hales, 28, went to their defence.

Stokes was released on bail but that has not prevented him from travelling to New Zealand to play cricket for Canterbury while he recovers from injury. A potential call-up to the Ashes squad in Australia, where England lost the first Test, has been widely suggested, should Stokes not be charged by the CPS.

A statement from Avon and Somerset Police read: 'A 27-year-old man suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident on Queens Road, Clifton.

"A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and was later released under investigation.

"Three other men, aged 26, 27 and 28 have all voluntarily attended police stations for interview.

"Today (29/11), we have passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service and are now seeking charging advice.'

Stokes was greeted with a kiss from his mum, Deborah, upon arrival in the country of his birth on Wednesday. His father, Gerard, was also present alongside other family members and a media scrum at Christchurch Airport.

He told reporters on his arrival: "Just looking forward to seeing mum and dad. Just catch up with everyone I haven't seen in a long time."

Stokes was spotted with his cricket gear at Heathrow on Monday, sending Twitter into a frenzy that he was set to join up with his England team-mates in Australia. Joe Root's men lost heavily to Australia in the first Test at the Gabba last week.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said that Stokes was making a "private trip to spent time with his family".

The ECB issued him with a No Objection Certificate – permission for him to take part in an overseas domestic tournament – last Friday, and are set to conduct their own disciplinary enquiry once the police investigation is concluded.

Stokes' England team-mates landed in Adelaide on Tuesday ahead of the start of the second Test - a day-night contest - on Saturday.