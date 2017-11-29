You would hardly need to call on the services of Stephen Hawking to suggest Ben Stokes might have flown to New Zealand for more than just a catch-up with his Christchurch-based family.

Visiting parents Gerard and Deborah is presumably the most important reason for the trip after a tumultuous few months in which he got arrested and married, in that order.

However, the way he was saddled with cricket gear striding through Christchurch Airport suggested Ford Trophy matches for Canterbury, and ultimately an invitation into England's Ashes squad, could become part of his itinerary.

His father Gerard told the Herald they were pleased to see their son after attending his wedding last month in England.

Advertisement

"It's lovely. We'd just like some family time together rather than spreading what we're doing around New Zealand.

"We're only interested in spending time with Ben at the moment."

Read more:

Ben Stokes lands in Christchurch

Ben Stokes on the cusp of playing for Canterbury

The 26-year-old is unavailable for international selection while he and the England and Wales Cricket Board await a decision on whether he will be charged following his arrest and release under suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after a September brawl in Bristol. Any ECB disciplinary hearing will take place after that.

Stokes didn't offer any comment around his Canterbury or Ashes prospects upon arrival. A police decision on his case is understood to be imminent.

Depending on whether the all-rounder is charged, he could be available for the third test against Australia starting December 14 in Perth.

The fact he has been given the freedom to travel suggests any punishment might be on the lighter scale.

Stokes' absence from the England side has already been felt. Australia beat the visitors by 10 wickets in the first test in Brisbane.

In the meantime, he has been in talks with Canterbury about playing in the Ford Trophy.

The Canterbury Cricket Association board met tonight and a decision on whether they want Stokes to play for the province is due tomorrow morning.

If the board votes "yes", Stokes could turn out against Otago in Rangiora on Sunday. The ECB have granted him a "no objection certificate" which allows cricketers to play in other countries. Major Associations need New Zealand Cricket approval before they can field overseas players. NZC are expected to expedite any request.

Any such affirmative decision might unleash an ethical debate. While Stokes has not been charged, the video footage suggests he was involved in a significant altercation. That might jar with Canterbury's situation, albeit only on a moral level, which saw their contracted player Ken McClure stand down from representative cricket after pleading guilty to one count of injuring with reckless disregard.

He assaulted a man in Hanmer Springs in September and will be sentenced on January 19.

Contrast that with a pragmatic desire for Stokes' services and the gate-takings he could bring. He might be welcomed into a Canterbury side plagued by injuries, and sitting last on the four-day Plunket Shield ladder.

Stokes averages 35.5 with the bat in List A matches at a strike rate of 100, and a bowling average of 29.2.