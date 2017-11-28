Suspended England cricketer Ben Stokes has arrived in New Zealand.

A tip-off suggested he would be arriving in Auckland this morning. However, Stokes landed on a direct flight from Singapore to Christchurch, the city of his birth. His parents Ged and Deb were there to meet him.

Stokes is set to spend time with his family in Christchurch, as the Ashes unfold in Australia. He could play for Canterbury in the Ford Trophy which starts this weekend.

Sources suggest Canterbury Cricket will meet tonight to decide whether they want to offer him a contract to play. Alternatively, he might turn out in club cricket.

The 26-year-old is unavailable for England selection - but on full pay - while he and the England and Wales Cricket Board await a decision on whether he will be charged following his arrest after a brawl in Bristol in September. Any ECB disciplinary hearing will take place after that.

Times reporter Elizabeth Ammon told Radio Sport Stokes could turn out against Otago on Sunday in Rangiora.

"His suspension from England is only from internationals. It was a carefully worded statement that didn't say anything about any other form of cricket.

"There no official ban. He's eligible to play cricket. He's been training in the nets at Durham where it's freezing outside at the moment. He wanted to play some cricket to be ready for England whenever the investigation comes to its conclusion.

"Obviously the police are comfortable with him leaving the country."

Canterbury coach Gary Stead told the Herald yesterday nothing has been confirmed.

"If it happened, a lot of water would have to go under the bridge," Stead said.

"There would need to be New Zealand Cricket and ECB [England and Wales Cricket Board] sign-off as well as our board, and being clear we were comfortable with that. We're not at that stage."

New Zealand Cricket issued a statement detailing their stance.

"NZC has yet to receive a formal request [from the ECB] regarding Ben Stokes.

"However, we understand Stokes and his representatives have been in discussions with Canterbury."

"NZC has an open mind on this issue and will await further information, and an official request, before making a decision over his playing status."

Major Associations need approval before they can field overseas players. Stokes would be welcomed by a Canterbury side plagued by injuries, and sitting last on the four-day Plunket Shield ladder.

Listen to Times reporter Elizabeth Ammon talk to Radio Sport:



Reinforcements are coming for their Ford Trophy defence, with pace bowler Ed Nuttall soon to return from injury.

Stokes averages 35.5 with the bat in List A matches at a strike rate of 100, and a bowling average of 29.2.

The allrounder's absence from the England side has already been felt. Australia beat the visitors by 10 wickets in the first test in Brisbane. Stokes will want to remain in form before a possible return for the third test starting December 14 in Perth.

The ECB confirmed Stokes' visit to New Zealand in a statement, saying: "The ECB is aware that Ben Stokes is making a private trip to New Zealand to spend time with his family. His travel arrangements have not been arranged by the ECB."

"He is not on his way to the Ashes, England Lions or any other official training camps with the England set-up."