Black Caps fast bowler Tim Southee has been ruled out of the first test against the West Indies due to the pending birth of his first child.

The Black Caps open their summer schedule with the first test at the Basin Reserve on Friday.

Lockie Ferguson joined the squad earlier this week and will likely battle with Matt Henry and Neil Wagner for the third pace bowling spot behind Trent Boult.

"Lockie's been in good form domestically and showed good signs for New Zealand A as well. His extra pace brings a slightly different dimension to the attack," New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said earlier this week.