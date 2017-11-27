Ben Stokes is reportedly heading downunder - but it won't be to join the England cricket team in Adelaide.

An alleged image of the all-rounder at London's Heathrow Airport was doing the rounds on social media today as speculation was rife that he was set to join the England squad following the first test defeat in Brisbane.

Stokes was dropped from the England tour to Australia while being investigated for an alleged assault in Bristol earlier this year.

The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm following a disturbance outside a nightclub in the city on September 25.

Rumours swirling that this is Ben Stokes at Heathrow bound for Australia.

But:

a) Is it him?

b) If yes, is it for the Ashes or I'm A Celebrity? pic.twitter.com/wCLyB6arUg — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 27, 2017

Stokes has not been ruled out of the five-test series, but the England and Wales Cricket Board will not consider him for selection until further notice as it awaits developments in the ongoing investigation.

Sky Sport UK are reporting that the Christchurch-born player is flying to New Zealand to spend time with family.

BREAKING: @benstokes38 is travelling to New Zealand to practice and spend time with his family, according to Sky sources #ssn pic.twitter.com/QLadEhwlhm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 27, 2017



Fans have joined in on Twitter posting multiple GIFs anticipating Stokes return.

Ben Stokes walking back into the England dressing room #Ashes pic.twitter.com/6hfwAfOLYH — 🎅🏼 (@Icfcwill) November 27, 2017