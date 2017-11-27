David Warner and Cameron Bancroft shared a record 173-run partnership as Australia wrapped up a 10-wicket win over England in the first cricket test in Brisbane yesterday.

Warner was unbeaten on 87 and Bancroft hit the winning runs, finishing not out 82, as the Australians reached the victory target of 170 with 2 ½ sessions to spare on day five after resuming at 114 for none.

"First test of an Ashes is very important," host captain Steve Smith said. "There was a bit of pressure but really pleased with how we played."

The unbroken stand between Warner and Bancroft, who was playing his first test, was the biggest opening partnership in a successful fourth-innings run chase in test cricket, according to Cricinfo. Australians Archie Jackson and Bill Ponsford put on 172 against the West Indies at Adelaide in 1930.

England hold the Ashes after a 3-2 win at home in 2015, but lost 5-0 on their last tour to Australia in 2013-14.

Smith's unbeaten 141 from 326 deliveries in the first innings earned him the player of the match award. He helped his team climb from 76 for four to 328 in reply to England's 302.

"It meant a lot. I really had to dig deep. It was tough, my slowest [century], but one of my best. Cameron looked very good, had good plans, played very straight. The partnership with David was magnificent."

Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took three wickets apiece on Sunday when Australia bowled England out for 195, setting up a simple run chase with four sessions remaining.

The second test — the first day-night test contested in an Ashes series — starts on Saturday in Adelaide.

"Steve Smith played exceptionally well on that surface and took the game away from us," England captain Joe Root said. "In that first innings we were looking to get 400 plus and put scoreboard pressure on them.

"Then with Australia 209 for seven we were still looking to get a lead but we didn't and it's frustrating."