People dream about popping, or being asked, the all important question in a truly romantic setting.

Atop the Eiffel Tower or in a hansom cab ride around Central Park. This guy had other ideas.

During day two of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba, Michael Langridge and his girlfriend — now fiancee — Tori Roebuck were enjoying the cricket from the comfort of the pool deck.

Langridge decided the setting was an ideal time to bend the knee and pop the question in front of the thousands in attendance.

Luckily for the lad in the budgie smugglers she said yes - and the fellow guests on the pool deck went wild. Photo / Getty Luckily for the lad in the budgie smugglers she said yes - and the fellow guests on the pool deck went wild. Photo / Getty

Wearing only a pair of green and gold budgie smugglers you do have to ask yourself, just where was he hiding the ring?

Of course, nothing screams Australian romance like being soaking wet in a pair of speedos at the cricket.

Thankfully for Langridge the answer was yes and he wasn't left hanging on the side of the pool.

Say yes to the #Ashes. He put a 💍 on it at the Gabba's Pool Deck. pic.twitter.com/k0p9pbUd4R — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) November 24, 2017

All we know is attempting a proposal in front of a packed house at the Gabba, in those speedos as well, is a ballsy effort and we tip our cap to the brave man.