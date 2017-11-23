England's infamous Barmy Army have declared war on the Australian team in the Ashes - debuting a new song with a Kiwi twist.

All Blacks superstar Sonny Bill Williams has been included in one of the Army's jibes at Australian opener David Warner during the first day of the first of five tests at Brisbane.

A new verse in old favourite "We'll Take The Urn Home" - which is sung to the tune of Sloop John B - has a personal reference to a controversial moment from Williams' rugby league past.

The reference alludes to a toilet tryst Warner's wife, Candice, engaged in with Williams at a Sydney hotel in 2007.

Williams, then playing in the NRL for the Bulldogs, was captured on a mobile phone image having a drunken sexual liaison with the Australian professional ironwoman in a toilet cubicle at the Clovelly Hotel following a Bulldogs victory over the Rabbitohs.

Candice Warner (nee Falzon) admitted regret over the incident during an appearance on the ABC in 2009.

"I wasn't in a state where I didn't know what happened, but you don't think of how your actions, when you're drunk, can have an effect on your life," she said.

She married Warner in 2015.

There is also a no-holds-barred references to Warner's bar run-in with now England captain Joe Root that saw him dumped from the Australian team in 2013:

"Davie Warner is over the hill

Came second to Sonny Bill

He'll only pick a fight with men in a wig

When he opens his gob

We think he's a knooooob

With Root our captain we'll take the urn home."

- with The Courier-Mail