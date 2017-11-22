Luckless fast bowler Adam Milne is injured again.

The Central Districts quick has pulled out of the New Zealand A side to play the West Indies at Lincoln in the three-day tour opener starting on Saturday.

He has felt stiffness in his lower back in the last few days and as a precaution, has been ruled out.

His place has gone to veteran Wellington seamer Hamish Bennett, who played one test for New Zealand.

Advertisement

Bennett is in strong form for Wellington in the Plunket Shield this season and has a solid first-class record of 270 wickets in 64 matches.

National selector Gavin Larsen ruled out any risk being taken with Milne, who has had his share of injuries in his career, more so with leg issues than back.

''Adam has still been bowling, but we thought there was an element of risk to him playing in the three-day match and with a big summer ahead we didn't want to take any chances," said Larsen.

"Hamish has been very impressive in the Plunket Shield so far this season and deserves his opportunity.

''We're hopeful Adam will be back for the opening round of the Ford Trophy next week."

Bennett will join other fast bowlers Scott Kuggeleijn and Lockie Ferguson in an interesting fast-medium blend against the West Indies.