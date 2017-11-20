Racist abuse hurled at a cricket player at the weekend was enough to force his entire team off the field.

The Kapiti Old Boys team decided to end the game after a batsman playing for the Levin Old Boys directed a racial slur toward a fielder, Fairfax reported.

Levin club secretary Daniel Parker confirmed to Fairfax the batsman swore and made a racist comment to the fielder because he did not signal a boundary early enough during the game at Donnelly Park in Levin on Sunday.

Parker said the unnamed player apologised immediately and kept playing. But about eight overs later the Kapiti Old Boys gathered and decided to end the game.

Advertisement

"He's realised he shouldn't have said it. Everyone in our team has cringed at it as well," Parker told Fairfax.

After the game, Parker said the batsman sat down with senior players and they agreed it was unacceptable behaviour.