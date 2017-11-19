A 20-year-old has walloped an astonishing 490 runs off just 151 balls in a 50-over club match in South Africa on Saturday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dadswell smacked 57 sixes and 27 fours en route to amassing the mammoth total while playing for North-West University Pukke against Potch Dorp XI.

The highest score in List A cricket came from former English batsman Ali Brown, who managed a score of 268 runs for Surrey in a county match against Glamorgan in 2002, while the highest ODI score of all-time was Rohit Sharma's 264 for India against Sri Lanka three years ago.

Dadswell almost doubled both efforts with this extensive innings.

DADSWELL AND PUKKE BREAKING RECORDS IN THE NORTH WEST PREMIER LEAGUE!! Shane Dadswell from the NWU Pukke now has the highest individual score in minor cricket, limited overs. Shane scored 490 from 151 balls. The previous highest score was 486 by Sankruth Sriram. NWU Puk 1 has the highest team total of 676/3 in 50 overs. The Previous highest team total in 50 overs, in minor cricket, was 629/5. #breakingrecords #NWPremierleague #NWUPukke #NWC Posted by North West Cricket - Senwes Park on Saturday, 18 November 2017